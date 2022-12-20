Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) and WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Head to Head Analysis

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) and WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cognyte Software and WM Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognyte Software 0 4 1 0 2.20 WM Technology 0 4 2 0 2.33

Cognyte Software presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 389.36%. WM Technology has a consensus target price of $3.59, indicating a potential upside of 259.00%. Given Cognyte Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cognyte Software is more favorable than WM Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cognyte Software has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WM Technology has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

88.9% of Cognyte Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of WM Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of WM Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cognyte Software and WM Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognyte Software -16.91% -34.07% -16.55% WM Technology 12.67% -40.79% -16.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cognyte Software and WM Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognyte Software $474.04 million 0.33 -$14.89 million ($1.04) -2.26 WM Technology $193.15 million 0.76 $60.38 million $0.41 2.44

WM Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cognyte Software. Cognyte Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WM Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WM Technology beats Cognyte Software on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognyte Software

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions. Its solutions are designed to support various use cases and support a range of users, including data analysts, investigation managers, and security operations center operators, as well as operational field teams. In addition, the company provides customer support, professional, and integration services. Its government customers include national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About WM Technology

(Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc. provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization. It also provides WM Business suite of monthly subscription-based software solutions, including WM Orders, WM Dispatch, WM Store, WM Dashboard, integrations, and API platform, as well as access to its WM Retail and WM Exchange products. In addition, the company offers advertising solutions; Sprout, a customer relationship management solution; and Cannveya, a delivery and logistics software solution. WM Technology, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.