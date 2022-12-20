Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives $103.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU opened at $97.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.82 and a 200 day moving average of $98.51. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.