Standard Lithium (SLI) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Standard Lithium to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Standard Lithium and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Lithium Competitors 112 838 1417 39 2.57

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 47.79%. Given Standard Lithium’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Standard Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A -$30.10 million -16.35 Standard Lithium Competitors $8.20 billion $538.47 million 20.99

This table compares Standard Lithium and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Standard Lithium’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -25.32% -24.66% Standard Lithium Competitors -23.07% 17.38% 5.37%

Volatility and Risk

Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium’s rivals have a beta of 0.31, meaning that their average share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Standard Lithium rivals beat Standard Lithium on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

