ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives $75.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

OGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:OGS opened at $74.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.62. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.52.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.31%.

Insider Transactions at ONE Gas

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.