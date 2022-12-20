Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives $21.23 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.23.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,669,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,669,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 18,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $272,932.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,330,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,216,641.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,446,399 shares of company stock worth $190,897,350. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Recommended Stories

