Analysts Set American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Price Target at $64.75

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 262.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 197.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Down 1.8 %

AIG opened at $61.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. American International Group has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.61%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

