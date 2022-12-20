WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Receives GBX 1,944.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,944.17 ($23.62).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMWH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on WH Smith from GBX 1,840 ($22.35) to GBX 1,390 ($16.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on WH Smith from GBX 1,930 ($23.45) to GBX 1,900 ($23.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on WH Smith from GBX 2,180 ($26.48) to GBX 1,975 ($23.99) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 1,900 ($23.08) to GBX 2,000 ($24.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of SMWH stock opened at GBX 1,463 ($17.77) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,325.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,386.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,063.89. WH Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 1,110 ($13.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,730 ($21.02).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a GBX 9.10 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

In other news, insider Marion Sears purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($16.99) per share, with a total value of £20,985 ($25,491.98).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

