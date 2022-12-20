Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives $243.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.40.

AZPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 23.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 42.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,673 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 17.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 385.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $199.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.19. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $135.48 and a 12-month high of $263.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.