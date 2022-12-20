Brokerages Set Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price at $64.31

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.31.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MRVL opened at $38.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of -240.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
