Brokerages Set Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) PT at $10.75

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLCO. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 182.94% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,863 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 234,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 86,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

