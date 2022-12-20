Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives $60.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.96. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.