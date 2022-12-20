Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $22.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JWN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Nordstrom by 500.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

JWN opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.14.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

