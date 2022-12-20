Brokerages Set NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target at $102.00

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $522,421.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,314.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,686. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,974,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 61.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,986,000 after purchasing an additional 129,096 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVCR opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.81. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $90.98.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

