Brokerages Set Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) PT at $24.17

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOST shares. Mizuho raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Toast Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of TOST stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. Toast has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $40.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $42,868.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $42,868.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 25,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $550,489.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,750.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,748,758 shares of company stock valued at $159,604,655. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the second quarter worth $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Toast during the second quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Toast by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Further Reading

