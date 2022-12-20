Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

NYSE:CO opened at $2.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CO. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after buying an additional 623,571 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

