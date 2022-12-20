K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives $26.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KPLUY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €23.00 ($24.47) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank cut K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($40.43) to €26.00 ($27.66) in a report on Monday, November 21st.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of KPLUY stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $19.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

