Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $51.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.31.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TECK opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $45.90.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 22.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 594.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,806 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 274.3% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,057 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 100.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,800,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 16.9% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,754,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,166 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

