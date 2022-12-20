Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Short Interest Update

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 505,800 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the November 15th total of 575,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 644,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiromic BioPharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kiromic BioPharma stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) by 118.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,032 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Kiromic BioPharma worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Kiromic BioPharma Stock Down 3.2 %

Kiromic BioPharma stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.11. Kiromic BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.86.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1.

