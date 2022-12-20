Short Interest in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Declines By 11.7%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the November 15th total of 7,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIDU. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at $9,001,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 17.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at $5,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock opened at $112.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day moving average is $123.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $171.87.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

