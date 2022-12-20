Analysts Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT at $235.83

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.33.
ALNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 389.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
