Critical Contrast: Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) & Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avidbank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avidbank $60.20 million 2.53 $12.26 million $2.84 7.39 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $24.67 billion 1.46 $4.83 billion $5.24 7.60

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank. Avidbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidbank 24.75% N/A N/A Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 19.88% 14.81% 0.74%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Avidbank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Avidbank has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Avidbank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidbank 0 0 2 0 3.00 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 2 7 0 0 1.78

Avidbank currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.31%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus price target of $78.32, indicating a potential upside of 96.73%. Given Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Avidbank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of Avidbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beats Avidbank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking comprises working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending, such as permanent loans and bridge financing products. In addition, it offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC – real estate secured loans. Further, the company provides various financing solutions, such as structured finance, venture lending, asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. Additionally, it offers various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and notary services. Furthermore, the company offers online and mobile banking services. Avidbank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. The company offers chequing, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. It also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, specialty, investing and wealth, and international services; correspondent banking and online foreign exchange services; and cash management services. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

