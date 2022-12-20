DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) & Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Head to Head Contrast

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) and Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleVerify and Tripadvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify 12.61% 6.54% 5.58% Tripadvisor -0.51% -0.86% -0.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DoubleVerify and Tripadvisor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $332.74 million 11.19 $29.31 million $0.32 70.56 Tripadvisor $902.00 million 2.69 -$148.00 million ($0.07) -246.57

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DoubleVerify has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleVerify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

86.7% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Tripadvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of DoubleVerify shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Tripadvisor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

DoubleVerify has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DoubleVerify and Tripadvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 0 2 9 0 2.82 Tripadvisor 4 5 1 0 1.70

DoubleVerify presently has a consensus price target of $32.27, suggesting a potential upside of 42.93%. Tripadvisor has a consensus price target of $24.46, suggesting a potential upside of 41.72%. Given DoubleVerify’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than Tripadvisor.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Tripadvisor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. The company's solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. Its solutions also comprise DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. The company's software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, connected TV, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as bokun.io, cruisecritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, helloreco.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, seatguru.com, singleplatform.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants reservation in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home, condominiums, villas, beach properties, cabins, and cottages. As of December 31, 2020, it featured 1 billion reviews and opinions on 1 billion hotels and other accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

