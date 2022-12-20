EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Head-To-Head Review

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -5.84% -24.34% -15.28% Alphabet 23.75% 26.41% 18.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EverQuote and Alphabet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $418.52 million 0.82 -$19.43 million ($0.80) -13.26 Alphabet $257.64 billion 4.44 $76.03 billion $5.04 17.56

Analyst Recommendations

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than EverQuote. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for EverQuote and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 0 3 2 0 2.40 Alphabet 0 4 30 1 2.91

EverQuote currently has a consensus target price of $14.60, suggesting a potential upside of 37.61%. Alphabet has a consensus target price of $133.77, suggesting a potential upside of 51.25%. Given Alphabet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than EverQuote.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.4% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of EverQuote shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Alphabet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

EverQuote has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alphabet beats EverQuote on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, platform, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

