Brokerages Set Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) PT at $80.62

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.62.

Several analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $108.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

