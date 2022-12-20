Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $24.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kennametal by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,451,000 after purchasing an additional 72,672 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Kennametal during the third quarter worth about $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 143.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 78,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 46,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kennametal by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,373,000 after purchasing an additional 27,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

KMT stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $38.36.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $494.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.06 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.75%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

