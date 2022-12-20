Brokerages Set Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Target Price at $23.15

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.15.

COUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Coursera from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coursera to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $469,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,300,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,706,672.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $132,356.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $469,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,300,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,706,672.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,637 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Coursera by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 67,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40. Coursera has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $25.91.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

