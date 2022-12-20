Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives $22.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

BLCO stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bausch + Lomb had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

