Brokerages Set Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Price Target at $112.83

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 107 to SEK 103 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a SEK 100 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 130 to SEK 107 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $10.74 on Friday. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

