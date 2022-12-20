RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $98.88 Average PT from Brokerages

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on RPM International to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

RPM International Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in RPM International by 84.7% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in RPM International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 563,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in RPM International by 116.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth about $1,092,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPM opened at $98.11 on Friday. RPM International has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.76.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

