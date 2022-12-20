Analysts Set Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) PT at $7.03

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.03.

COMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Compass Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of COMP opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.21. Compass has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

