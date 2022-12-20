Brokerages Set Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) PT at $151.63

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.63.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Waste Connections by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,355,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,041,000 after purchasing an additional 220,992 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $133.31 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.34.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.



Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

