Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 3,397.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,397.86 ($41.28).

AAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.30) to GBX 3,500 ($42.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.77) to GBX 4,000 ($48.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.44) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,165 ($38.45) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 258 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,622 ($31.85) per share, for a total transaction of £6,764.76 ($8,217.64). Insiders acquired a total of 267 shares of company stock worth $703,297 in the last three months.

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,113 ($37.82) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,008.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,966.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.64 billion and a PE ratio of 668.03. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.70).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

