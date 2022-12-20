Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) PT at $32.10

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Williams Trading upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

GOOS opened at $17.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $212.51 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

