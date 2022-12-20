Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives $4.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRDY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nerdy

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 108,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $254,279.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,324,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,262,838.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 108,204 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $254,279.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,324,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,262,838.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi Robinson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,231,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,556,500 shares of company stock worth $2,974,325 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

Nerdy Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Nerdy by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,297,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 760,917 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Nerdy by 321.6% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 576,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 439,491 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Nerdy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,053,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 41,089 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nerdy stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $303.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. Nerdy has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $5.61.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.