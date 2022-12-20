Analysts Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT at $101.00

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.00.

TD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $207,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $63.42 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.7081 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

