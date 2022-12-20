Analysts Set Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Target Price at $66.67

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 176.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 322.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
