Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Short Interest Update

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the November 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after buying an additional 919,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after buying an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,644,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $383.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $658.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

