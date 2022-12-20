Short Interest in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Declines By 12.4%

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the November 15th total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Liminal BioSciences Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Liminal BioSciences stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. Liminal BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liminal BioSciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Liminal BioSciences worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases.

