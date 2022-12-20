Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Short Interest Down 12.5% in November

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 11.7% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 657,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 69,015 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 65.0% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 649,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 256,060 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 2.7% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 564,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 563,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 42.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 448,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 133,907 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.77.

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

