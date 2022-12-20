Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the November 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 225.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 45.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.