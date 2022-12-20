Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the November 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 7.8 %
NASDAQ BCLI opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
BCLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
