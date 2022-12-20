GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.42. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edwin Rock acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

About GlycoMimetics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

