GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
GlycoMimetics Stock Performance
Shares of GLYC stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.42. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Edwin Rock acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics
About GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
