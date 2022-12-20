GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYCGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.42. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edwin Rock acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

