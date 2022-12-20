Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Clovis Oncology Stock Performance

CLVS opened at $0.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.24. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $3.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology ( NASDAQ:CLVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

