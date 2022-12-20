Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ERIC. Oddo Bhf lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a SEK 60 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 90 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 55 to SEK 64 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,247,000 after buying an additional 1,252,947 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,847,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the period. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.