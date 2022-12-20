Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Kratky now expects that the company will earn ($2.29) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.65). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.19) EPS.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KYMR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $66.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $9,287,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,069,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,029,775.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,783,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $9,287,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,069,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,029,775.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,272,289 shares of company stock valued at $39,147,301. Company insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,874,000 after buying an additional 1,329,481 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $17,331,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,692,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,158,000 after purchasing an additional 553,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,514,000 after purchasing an additional 530,935 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

