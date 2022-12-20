Short Interest in Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Drops By 12.5%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Drax Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Drax Group stock opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. Drax Group has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

