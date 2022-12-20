Head-To-Head Contrast: Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) & Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Permianville Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum 35.11% 59.90% 12.71% Permianville Royalty Trust 23.85% 17.75% 17.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $26.31 billion 2.16 $2.32 billion $12.01 5.20 Permianville Royalty Trust $4.20 million 26.24 $3.12 million N/A N/A

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Permianville Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Occidental Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Permianville Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.1%. Occidental Petroleum pays out 4.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Occidental Petroleum has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Occidental Petroleum and Permianville Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 1 10 6 1 2.39 Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $77.35, suggesting a potential upside of 23.94%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Permianville Royalty Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

