Financial Analysis: Summit Healthcare Acquisition (SMIH) and Its Peers

Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) is one of 710 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Summit Healthcare Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Healthcare Acquisition N/A 46.53% 8.78% Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors 11.67% -68.35% 2.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Healthcare Acquisition N/A -$550,000.00 12.55 Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors $1.72 billion $88.36 million 23.34

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Summit Healthcare Acquisition. Summit Healthcare Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

64.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Healthcare Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors 113 592 888 18 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 69.09%. Given Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Healthcare Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of 0.05, meaning that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Summit Healthcare Acquisition rivals beat Summit Healthcare Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Summit Healthcare Acquisition

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

