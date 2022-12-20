Brokerages Set Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Price Target at $150.63

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.63.

Several analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock opened at $129.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.68 and its 200-day moving average is $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

