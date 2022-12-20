Comparing ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) & NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS)

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

NaaS Technology has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NaaS Technology and ATA Creativity Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NaaS Technology and ATA Creativity Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $146.89 million 0.34 -$38.99 million N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global $31.73 million 1.59 -$5.28 million ($0.26) -5.93

ATA Creativity Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NaaS Technology.

Profitability

This table compares NaaS Technology and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global -25.89% -31.33% -10.64%

Summary

NaaS Technology beats ATA Creativity Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students. The company also offers online courses for students. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 21 training centers in 20 cities in China. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

