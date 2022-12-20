ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives $89.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.20.

ITT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.04. ITT has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $105.01.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.17 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

Institutional Trading of ITT

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,055,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ITT by 36.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,635,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,969,000 after acquiring an additional 438,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after acquiring an additional 336,860 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 101.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 495,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,403,000 after acquiring an additional 249,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ITT by 36.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 794,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,409,000 after purchasing an additional 212,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

